Pixar employees pen damning letter to Disney









Known for their innovative, forward-thinking movies, Pixar has created some of the finest animated films in the 21st century, including Toy Story 3, Inside Out, Soul, Up and The Incredibles, though a recent letter penned to Disney reveals that they may be stifled in their creativity and political stance.

Accusing Disney of censoring same-sex affection in Pixar movies, several employees have penned a letter to the media giants in the hope of ending the issue.

“We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,” the animators and LGBTQIA+ members wrote in a letter as reported by Variety.

Continuing, the letter reads: “Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar. Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it. Beyond the “inspiring content” that we aren’t even allowed to create, we require action”.

The letter was written to the company after Disney came under fire when it was revealed that they made a financial contribution to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation bill that was passed recently, known popularly as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

In response to this, the letter further adds, “We are calling on Disney leadership to immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, to fully denounce this legislation publicly, and to make amends for their financial involvement”.

Take a look at the full letter from Pixar, below.

this letter from lgbt+ pixar employees is making me cry pic.twitter.com/Tl8Mf081vL — △ jiji (@vrmrex) March 10, 2022