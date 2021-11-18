New Billie Eilish music set for Pixar film ‘Turning Red’









Having converted the 007 brigade with her James Bond theme, Billie Eilish’s world domination is set to target a younger generation as she teams up with her brother Finneas once more for the Pixar film Turning Red.

The plotline for Pixar’s latest effort on IMDb simply reads: “A 13-year-old girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.”

The film set in the early 2000s features a fictional boyband, no doubt inspired by NSYNC and the likes, called 4*Town. Billie Eilish and Finneas will be providing three songs for the fabled boyband.

One of their efforts, ‘Nobody Like U’, opens the trailer which you can catch below as once more Pixar looks set to bring the charm for all ages.

This hasn’t been Eilish’s only venture into a child-friendly real of late. The star recently serenaded The Count with a special version of ‘Happier Than Ever’ for a special edition of Sesame Street’s 52nd season.

According to the press release, “In this special version of Billie’s hit song ‘Happier Than Ever’, the Grammy award-winning artist and The Count serenade each other about how when they’re counting together, numbers sound so much better and it makes them happier than ever! Throughout the clip, there are also appearances from many other Muppets as well, including Big Bird.”

You can check out the Turning Red trailer and the Sesame Street serenade below.