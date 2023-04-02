Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters once called U2 “a load of bullshit”









Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters is never afraid to offer his opinion, even when it’s completely unsolicited. Similarly to Waters, U2 singer Bono is another musician who believes his role on this earth goes beyond creating songs, and his mission involves bringing about world peace.

Both of these characters are undoubtedly outspoken, and as a result, they are two of the most divisive figures in the music industry. While they have their own political differences, Bono and Waters have allowed their worldview to interpolate their work at certain stages. Another commonality between the two acts is how they have consistently operated outside the box throughout their careers and realised there’s more to the music industry than simply writing songs.

However, in the beginning, U2 were less theatrical than the group later became and childishly turned their nose up at Pink Floyd for The Wall. At the time, the Irish outfit were still in their infancy and at the start of their career, which meant they tended to make naive statements that were simply a product of youth.

Despite U2 being kids when they commented against Pink Floyd, Waters has held a grudge ever since and used every opportunity presented to make a swipe about the group. “I remember when [Pink Floyd] did The Wall [in 1979] being criticised by Bono,” Waters said. “U2 were a very young band, and they’re going [affects Irish accent], ‘Oh, we can’t stand all that theatrical nonsense that Pink Floyd do. We just play our music and the songs unto themselves and blah, blah, blah.'”

He continued: “Oh really? All they did for the rest of their fucking career was copy what I’d been doing and continue to do. So good luck to them, but what a load of bullshit. If you lead them, people will follow.”

Additionally, in 2022, when democratic politician Nancy Pelosi read a poem written by Bono at the White House’s St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, Waters attacked the Irish musician again. For context, the poem closes with the lines, “And they struggle for us to be free, From the psycho in this human family, Ireland’s sorrow and pain, Is now the Ukraine, And St Patrick’s name now Zelenskiy.”

Waters, who later claimed the war in Ukraine was “not unprovoked”, took to Twitter to vent his frustration and write: “Isn’t it enough that the eejit Bono goes and hobnobs with the oligarchs at Davos every year without getting the eejit Nancy Pelosi to foist his shitty poem on us?”

Despite Bono’s comments about The Wall happening over 40 years ago, they have stayed with Waters, and if anybody was in doubt, this instance shows that he’s a man who doesn’t forgive or forget. While the U2 frontman likely didn’t put much thought into his initial remarks, it hit a nerve with the Pink Floyd founder, who has held it against him ever since.