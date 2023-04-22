The Pink Floyd song that Roger Waters and Nick Mason recorded in one take









When creating Atom Heart Mother in 1970, Pink Floyd were in a transitional period, and they were leaving their early psychedelic years behind. 1969’s Ummagumma had started to close the book on this period, but Atom Heart Mother saw the band break from what came before. It sparked their interest in more refined work and the concept album, a form they would make their own over the coming decade. Although the record was commercially successful upon release, the band do not look back on it fondly. In fact, former creative mastermind, Roger Waters, went as far as to describe it as “a really awful and embarrassing record”.

Guitarist David Gilmour was also scathing in his account of the album, describing it is “a load of rubbish, to be honest with you,” before adding: “We were at a real down point. We didn’t know what on earth we were doing or trying to do at that time, none of us. We were really out there. I think we were scraping the barrel a bit at that period.”

The band’s late keyboardist, Rick Wright, explained Atom Heart Mother in a more balanced fashion than his bandmates. He said: “I’d say the transition was between Ummagumma and Atom Heart Mother. Like a lot of bands, we got interested in the concept album. At the time, I thought we were making the most incredible music in the world, but looking back, it wasn’t so good.”

For all of the criticisms that the band have of Atom Heart Mother, it’s still a compelling album. One of the highlights is the eponymous opener, a 23-minute, six-part suite comprised of the pieces ‘Father’s Shout’, ‘Breast Milky’, ‘Mother Fore’, ‘Funky Dung’, ‘Mind Your Throats Please’, and ‘Remergence’. An expansive number that alluded to the cerebral brilliance to come, it remains a significant moment in their oeuvre. the project was so impactful that even auteur Stanley Kubrick wanted to use it in his 1971 movie A Clockwork Orange, but the band denied his request.

The quartet worked with composer Ron Geesin for ‘Atom Heart Mother’ in co-writing and orchestration, as well as Abbey Road Session Pops Orchestra, John Alldis Choir, and Hafliði Hallgrímsson to bring the song to life on the final product. However, it all started with just bassist Waters and drummer Nick Mason. Miraculously, in the most noteworthy moment in the song and album’s recording, the pair played for 23 minutes in one take to get it down.

Mason later looked back on the song’s creation and revealed that he listens to it with “acute embarrassment” today simply because the rhythm section was captured in the singular take that they just “staggered through”.

He said: “Now I listen to it with acute embarrassment because the backing track was put down by Roger and me, beginning to end, in one pass. Consequently, the tempo goes up and down. It was a 20-minute piece, and we just staggered through it. On the other side, ‘Alan’s Psychedelic Breakfast’ was another great idea – gas fires popping, kettles boiling, that didn’t really work on record but was great fun live. I’ve never heard Roger lay claim to it, which makes me think it must have been a group idea.”

However, he conceded: “I don’t mind admitting that ‘Atom Heart Mother’ was very rushed- we had to go on an American tour right after that.”