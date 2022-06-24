Pink Floyd announce the physical release of 'Hey Hey Rise Up', their first new song in 25 years









Many artists have voiced their support for Ukraine following the horrifying Russian invasion and the widespread destruction in that region. Pink Floyd also joined the ranks by announcing the release of their Ukraine benefit single ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ which surprised many since it was their first song in 25 years.

Recorded in March, the song also featured the singer of the Ukrainian band Boombox – Andriy Khlyvnyuk – who sang the patriotic anthem ‘The Red Viburnum’ in Kyiv’s Sofiyskaya Square. The band clarified that the money raised from this song and all other proceeds will be directly donated to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Speaking out about the atrocities in the country and the brutality of war, David Gilmour said in a statement: “We want to express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Gilmour has Ukrainian family members which is why he has been very active during this campaign. He added: “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.”

Earlier in March, Pink Floyd pulled their songs from streaming services in Russia as well as Belarus in solidarity with Ukraine. Now, the band is gearing up for the physical release of the song which can be purchased as a seven-inch vinyl or a CD single and will be available from July 15th in Europe and from October in North America and other regions.

