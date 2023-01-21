Pink Floyd fans mistake 'Dark Side of the Moon' rainbow for gay pride symbol









You guys know The Dark Side of the Moon, right? The Pink Floyd album that is quite literally one of the biggest-selling albums of all time? What’s the first thing you think of when someone brings up Dark Side? Maybe it’s the iconic songs like ‘Money’ and ‘Time’. Maybe it’s the vibrant live shows that accompanied the album’s release. But for most, their very first mental image is the album’s cover.

Designed by frequent collaborators Storm Thorgerson and the art group Hipgnosis, the cover for The Dark Side of the Moon is one of the most iconic images in all of rock history. A prism against a black background turning white light into colour, the design immediately catches your eye and stays with you long after the album is finished. It’s iconic and immediately recognisable… or at least it should be.

You see, Pink Floyd is gearing up for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The Dark Side of the Moon. To kick things off, the band changed the profile picture on their social media to a new logo, one that shows the number 50 inside a prism with a rainbow inside the number zero. It’s a cheeky reproduction of the original album cover and should be impossible to misinterpret. Right?

Well, leave it to the internet to go way too far with something. When Pink Floyd made the change official, some internet dwellers and commentators thought the band were instead pledging their support to the LGBTQ+ community, much like corporations change their logos to include rainbows during Pride Month. The responses, as you can imagine, are pretty hilarious.

“Are you going woke with rainbows,” one commenter wrote, “Is there a straight flag, I want equal representation, don’t get me wrong, we should all be true to who we are. Peace.” Leave to it a bunch of Facebook users to be able to take a second to think about why there’s a rainbow in the logo celebrating The Dark Side of the Moon and instead jump to the conclusion that Pink Floyd has gone woke.

“Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid!” another commenter wrote. “What is that Pink Floyd what a disgrace,” goes another. And then comes the ultimate blow: “From this moment I don’t listen this band…” That’ll show them! Improper grammar aside, it is pretty funny to see old white guys get all uppity about a supposed statement that the band isn’t even making. Perhaps maybe they’re projecting some of their own thoughts and feelings onto this?

Pink Floyd updated their profile picture to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Dark Side of the Moon, and the replies are… something. pic.twitter.com/e4zNZ2KGOS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 20, 2023