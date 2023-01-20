Pink Floyd reissue 'Dark Side of the Moon' for 50th anniversary









Pink Floyd has announced that they will release a special 50th-anniversary reissue of their famous 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon. The box set will arrive alongside a book and brand-new music videos.

The album has been considered one of the best of all time and is still among the highest-selling records ever released. The celebratory box set will be released on March 24th, featuring newly remastered versions of the original recordings.

Buyers of the box set will receive a CD, a gatefold vinyl record, and Blu-Ray and DVD audio copies of the original 5.1 mix and the aforementioned remastered versions. Another Blu-Ray disc also arrives in the box with an Atmos mix of the album.

But that’s not all. Also included is a CD and LP of The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974. This live recording of the album will also be released separately from the box set on the very same day: the first time it will be available as a standalone product.

As for the new book, it will feature hitherto unseen photos of the band taken during the original album tours between 1972 and 1975, curated by photographer Jill Furmanovsky in collaboration with the band.

The goods keep coming with the album’s 50th anniversary, though, as fans of Pink Floyd will be able to experience the album at a number of planetariums across the world, echoing the original stargazing events of 1973. Technology has improved dramatically since then, so attendees of the events will be able to see beyond the solar system, whereas before, they could only see stars and constellations.

It’s quite a package that Pink Floyd are putting out, but given the iconic status of the band and that particular album, it’s understandable to see why they would want to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Give the original album a stream below.