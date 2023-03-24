Pink Floyd album ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ celebrates 50 years with light shows









Fans of Pink Floyd all over the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1973 album, The Dark Side of The Moon. A remastered deluxe box set of the seminal LP was released on March 24th to mark the occasion.

The British band have also unveiled the first-ever vinyl issue of The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, and a special book celebrating 50 years of the album.

To mark the milestone, New York’s Empire State Building will be illuminated with the band’s prism spectrum artwork. The display will start at sunset tonight (March 24th) and can be viewed from the Empire State Building Live Cam. If you’re in the Big Apple, you should be able to see it wherever you are.

Over in Milan, Italy, the city’s Duomo was illuminated with a 500-square metre prism and accompanying light show. There are also several immersive album-listening experiences taking place in planetariums across the globe. You can find out more about those here.

Read our classic review of Dark Side of The Moon.

