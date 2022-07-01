Pink Floyd settle differences to confirm the 'Animals' reissue release date









Pink Floyd have confirmed the new release date for their long-awaited Animals reissue. Slated for release on September 16th, 2022, Animals 2018 Remix doesn’t feature much in the way of bonus tracks but does give the classic concept album its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release.

Overseen by engineer James Guthrie, the remix was completed back in 2018 and was originally intended for release that same year. Unfortunately, the album was held back after bandmates Roger Waters and David Gilmour clashed over the reissue’s liner notes.

Speaking in June 2021, Waters addressed the issue: “These mixes have languished unreleased because of a dispute over some sleeve notes that [journalist] Mark Blake has written for this new release. Gilmour has vetoed the release of the album unless these liner notes are removed. He does not dispute the veracity of the history described in Mark’s notes, but he wants that history to remain secret.”

Waters eventually released the liner notes on his website. Although the reissue will feature a 32-page booklet of unseen photographs, it remains unclear if Blake’s controversial sleeve notes will also be included.

Animals 2018 Remix also features an updated version of the album’s iconic artwork, which depicts a pig-shaped dirigible floating over Battersea Power Station. The original image was created by Hipgnosis Studios’ Storm Thorgerson. This new version is the work of Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell who worked closely with Thorgerson.

In a recent statement, Powell said: “With the original 1977 album cover being such an iconic piece of stand-alone art, I had the chance to update it, which was a rather daunting task, but Hipgnosis took the opportunity to re-photograph the image to reflect a changing world, and by using modern digital colouring techniques I kept Pink Floyd’s rather bleak message of moral decay using the Orwellian themes of animals, the pig ‘Algie’, faithful to the message of the album.”

Animals 2018 Remix is available to pre-order now.