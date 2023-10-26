Pink Floyd announce special edition of ‘Atom Heart Mother’









Pink Floyd have announced details of a special edition boxset of their 1971 album Atom Heart Mother, set for release on December 8th.

In addition to the album, the package also includes Blu-ray footage from their first concert in Japan in 1971 at the Hakone Aphrodite Festival, which isn’t currently widely available to view. It also promises to feature a “behind the scenes mini-documentary” from the historic occasion.

Pink Floyd have revealed the film has been upgraded from a long-lost reel, which was only discovered recently. In a statement, they explain: “The only Floyd footage at Hakone Aphrodite that exists is that of the 16-minute-long suite Atom Heart Mother. The location of the master film and how it was shot had been a mystery for a long time.”

The message continues: “However, after fifty years, the original 16mm film was discovered in a fan’s garage. The meticulous processes of digitizing, restoring, and remastering was undertaken, and finally, this enhanced video will be released outside of Japan.”

Previously discussing Atom Heart Mother with MOJO, David Gilmour said of the record: “Atom Heart Mother was a good idea, but it was dreadful. I listened to that album recently: God, it’s shit, possibly our lowest point artistically. It sounds like we didn’t have any idea between us, but we became much more prolific after it.”

Earlier this month, Pink Floyd celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side Of The Moon by sharing a newly remastered version of the classic album on October 13th.

See the Atom Heart Mother announcement below.

Pink Floyd's Atom Heart Mother will be released December 8th as a special package in a 7-inch gatefold sleeve: the album on CD and a Blu-ray featuring footage of AHM performed at Hakone Aphrodite Festival, Japan in August 1971 (originally part of The Early Years box set).