Pierce Brosnan wanted to depict Elvis Presley on screen









The former James Bond actor and Mamma Mia star Pierce Brosnan has been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks, bigging up the recent release of the DC superhero movie Black Adam, in which he stars as Doctor Fate.

Sitting down with NME, the actor discussed his career in front of the cameras, as well as his fondness for a movie musical, even revealing that he would love to play the ‘King of Rock and Roll’, Elvis Presley, one day. When asked whether there’s any person he would love to depict on screen, Brosnan admits: “I don’t have any desire to play anyone in particular,” before adding, “I mean Elvis, but he’s been taken, beautifully so”.

A music lover, Brosnan got his chance to show off his pipes in 2008 for the musical Mamma Mia, starring alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters.

Speaking about his experience with the beloved movie, he stated: “Mamma Mia‘s the closest I’ve got to singing and I love it. I did get a platinum album for my singing you know, so fuck the begrudgers! I got to sing with Meryl Streep! It was the last thing I expected but I kind of got it. I understood the joke, the karaoke of it all. They didn’t employ me for my singing but I loved it anyway”.

Later in the interview, Brosnan also spoke about his experience watching Pink Floyd with Syd Barrett. “Syd was sitting on the side like a gnome,” Brosnan stated, adding, “The light shows were just beautiful. They played ‘Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun’… It was mind-blowing”.

Check out some of Brosnan’s questionable singing in a clip from Mamma Mia, below.