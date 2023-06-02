The reason Pierce Brosnan “couldn’t give a flying fuck” about James Bond









The fifth actor to play the legendary James Bond role was the Irishman Pierce Brosnan. The actor, who took on the iconic 007 character in four movies, began life as Bond in 1995 with GoldenEye and ended in 2002 with Die Another Day. Sandwiched in the middle is Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough. Brosnan’s version of Bond is the one many millennials think of first.

In a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan looked to have abandoned any interest in Bond, though. He was asked about who ought to play the next iteration of 007 after Daniel Craig but responded by saying that he “couldn’t give a flying fuck” about what happens with Bond or the actor who will don his suit next.

“Who should do it? I don’t care. It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” he said in juxtaposition. “Whoever he be, I wish him well”. Perhaps there’s still a sense of annoyance when it comes to Brosnan reflecting on the character he once famously played, which makes sense, considering how he left the role.

Brosnan had recently told of the time the producers of Bond, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, informed him that his services were no longer required. “She was crying, Michael was stoic, and he said, ‘You were a great James Bond. Thank you very much,’ and I said, ‘Thank you very much. Goodbye.’ That was it,” Brosnan said.

He added: “I was utterly shocked and just kicked to the curb with the way it went down. It’s shocking to be told that you’re too old, that you’re past your sell-by date. It’s bloody frustrating that the fuckers pulled out the rug when they did. It’s cold, it’s juvenile, and it shouldn’t be done like that, not after ten years and four films.”

Still, by the time Daniel Craig had come to play Bond in several films, Brosnan appeared to have cooled slightly and learned to admire the efforts of his replacement. “I have the greatest admiration for Daniel Craig and what he did,” he said. “The physicality he brought to the performance was monumental.”

“I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall,” Brosnan added. The actor was less than impressed by Craig’s final bow from the role though. He said: “I’m not too sure about the last one. Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…” Clearly, there’s an admiration for Bond himself, but perhaps not quite for the storyline.

It appears that Brosnan has real mixed feelings about Bond in general. He clearly loved playing the special agent, but the way he was dealt with has left a sour taste in his mouth, and now he has little care about the entire franchise.