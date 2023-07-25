Watch the first trailer for ‘Exorcist: Believer’









The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Exorcist: Believer by director David Gordon Green. Green, renowned for his successful Halloween trilogy, has embarked on a new venture with his sequel to the acclaimed 1974 horror, The Exorcist. The new film seeks to revamp a franchise which has had a bizarre slew of sequels since the original was released.

Unlike his previous work on Halloween, Green has chosen not to erase the existing sequels and prequels from the franchise’s canon – ensuring that all past films align with the established mythology of his latest project, making this a categorical sequel rather than a reboot or remake.

Exorcist: Believer ventures into novel territory for the series by presenting not just one but two cases of demonic possession. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton fame takes on the role of a desperate father seeking assistance when his daughter and her friend are besieged by that particularly malevolent entity we know as Pazuzu.

The film also features a reprisal from Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, a character familiar to fans of William Friedkin’s original. Chris is sought out for her previous experience with the demon Pazuzu – closely echoing Jamie Lee Curtis’ character’s journey in Green’s modern Halloween trilogy. Linda Blair is also reportedly making an appearance.

In collaboration with Peter Sattler and Halloween trilogy writers Danny McBride and Scott Teems, Green has co-authored the screenplay for Believer, which boasts a diverse cast including Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Raphael Sbarge.

Producer Jason Blum has described the project as one of his riskiest ventures in terms of cost and expectations. The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on October 13th, 2023, marking the 50th anniversary of Friedkin’s original Exorcist release.

Watch the first trailer below.