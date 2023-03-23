Linda Blair to appear in the upcoming ‘The Exorcist’ movie









It has been confirmed that David Gordon Green will direct a legacy follow-up to the horror movie classic The Exorcist. Gordon Green’s latest reimagining of the horror film is being distributed through Universal, Blumhouse, and Morgan Creek and is going to be a part of an upcoming trilogy of films, the first of which will include a nostalgic appearance for Linda Blair.

New reports also suggest that Blair will reprise her role as Regan MacNeil in the first instalment, which is set for release on October 13th, 2023. The cameo will mark Blair’s first appearance in The Exorcist franchise since the original sequel in 1977.

The film stars Leslie Odom Jr in the lead role as well as Ellen Burstyn in the role of Chris MacNeil. According to a recent Above The Line article, Odom Jr is going to play the father of a possessed child, who tracks down MacNeil after growing desperate to help them.

“Linda Blair served as an advisor on the upcoming Exorcist film,” a Blumhouse spokesperson reportedly stated. However, the level of Blairs involvement in the project has not yet been confirmed.

Gordon Green wrote the story for this legacy sequel along with Scott Teems and Danny McBride, each of whom have written for modern horror films Halloween Kills and Halloween, respectively. This marks the first time The Exorcist franchise has been on the big screen since 2005’s Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, which played off of 2004’s Exorcist: The Beginning. Since then, the franchise has moved into television, running as a television series on Fox.