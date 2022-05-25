'Physical' series two premiere cancelled following Texas shooting









Following the tragic news of another mass shooting at a school in America, Apple TV has decided to cancel the red carpet premiere for season two of its hit drama Physical. The premiere, which was slated to take place in Los Angeles, was originally a public event but was made private “out of respect” for the victims of the incident.

A statement released by the show’s cast and creative team reads: “Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press. We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join with us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event. We’re grateful for your understanding.”

So far, 19 young children and two adults are reported to have died in the shooting, which took place at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, south Texas. After opening fire, the 18-year-old suspect was shot dead by a border patrol officer. The teenager is suspected of shooting his grandmother before making his way to the school.

According to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo, the shooting began at 11.32 on Tuesday. Investigators believe the attacker acted alone.

The tragic incident is the deadliest attack to occur in a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 children and six adults dead.

Addressing the nation, President Biden expressed weariness with the frequency of school shootings in America. “Why do we keep letting this happen?” he asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”. The killing has reignited the debate over tighter gun control in America, but it remains to be seen if this tragedy will bring it to a conclusion.