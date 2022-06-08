Phoenix launch tour dates with funky with new single ‘Alpha Zulu’









Phoenix - 'Alpha Zulu' 6.6

Phoenix will forever be linked with summer for their joyously upbeat anthems. Their sound always seemed to herald festival season returning. However, it’s been 13 years since tracks like ‘Lisztomania’ had you skating through town with your iPod in, and ‘Alpha Zulu’ heralds a new page.

It’s ultimately a page that will take some getting used to given how their sound until now has always carried the romantic air of summery nostalgia, because ‘Alpha Zulu’ is a change of tact spiritually as much as it is sonically. With less of an indie bop to the melody, the band revel in a key and rhythmic pattern that seems as foreign to them as some of the French lyrics forever have been to fans.

There is a funky feel to the track and the adventure must be admired, but certain “oohs” and “aahs” to the songwriting just don’t seem to be the right fit. The track seems to be borrowing spots rather than changing its own and sometimes it comes across like they’ve wandered into Capitol radio by accident and decided just to play it off like that famous on-air BBC on-air interview that was never meant to be.

Nevertheless, it is far from the most damning start to their forthcoming record which is said to see them reach for “bold new sonic horizons” as they always seem to have a solid melodic grounding thorughout. Further details on the album are yet to be announced, but with the launch of ‘Alpha Zulu’ news is bound to be on the way soon.

For the music video, the classic French indie four-piece teamed up with director Pascal Teixeira for a concept that was created by the band themselves along with Emma Besson and Louis Bes.

You can check out the video and the band’s forthcoming tour dates below.

Phoenix’s 2022 tour dates:

JUNE

08 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera In The City

10 – Lyon, France – Nuits de Fourviere

11 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

SEPTEMBER

06 – St. Paul, Minnesota, US –Palace Theatre *

07 – Chicago, Illinois, US – Aragon Ballroom *

09 – New York City, New York, US – Radio City Music Hall *

10 – New Haven, Connecticut, US – Westville Music Bowl *

13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner *

15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US – The Fillmore *

16 – Washington D.C., US – Anthem *

17-18 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – Music Midtown

19 – Nashville, Tennessee, US – Ryman Auditorium *

20 – Indianapolis, Indiana, US – Egyptian Room *

22 – St. Louis, Missouri, US – The Pageant *

23 – Bentonville, Arkansas, US – FOR_MAT Festival

OCTOBER

06 – Los Angeles, California, US – YouTube Theater *

07 – Berkeley, California, US – Greek Theatre *

10 – Denver, Colorado, US – Mission Ballroom *

12 – Kansas City, Missouri, US – Arvest Bank Theatre *

14-16 – Austin, Texas, US – ACL

18 – Mexico City, Brazil – Pepsi Center

NOVEMBER

16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

18 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz Club

20 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

29 – Paris, France – Olympia