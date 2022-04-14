Daft Punk share original storyboards for ‘Around The World’ music video









Daft Punk have shared a new video featuring the original storyboards for their ‘Around The World’ Music video, originally released in 1997. Some 24 years later, the French electronic duo have uploaded their first sketches for the video on their now-inactive YouTube channel, offering fans a glimpse into their ambitions for the now-iconic video.

Detailing everything from stage design to the placement and movement of dancers, the ‘Around The World’ storyboards have never been made available for free before. Previously, they were only viewable on the duo’s 1997 DVD D.A.F.T.

The ‘Around The World’ music video was directed by Michel Gondry and features teams of dancers – each with their own distinct characteristics – making their way around a circular stage set.

The track was originally featured on Daft Punk’s debut album Homework, which recieved a special 25th-anniversary reissue back in February, featuring a selection of new remixes, including nine that were previously unavailable on streaming services.

The reissue coincided with the sad news that Daft Punk were officially breaking up. In Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter’s 28-year career as one of the world’s most revered electronic duos, they released four studio albums, including Homework, 2001’s Discovery, 2005’s Human After All and their 2013 LP, Random Access Memories.

In the September prior to the announcement, author Gabriel Szatan unveiled his book about the impact and legacy of Daft Punk. After Dark is slated for publication in 2023.

