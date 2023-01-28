Phoebe Waller-Bridge set to write 'Tomb Raider' TV show for Amazon









Amazon is doubling-down on high-profile TV series, with the Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge being brought in to adapt the PlayStation series Tomb Raider for the small screen.

As announced in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge is attached to write the script but is not expected to star in the TV adaptation. The popular video game character has been brought to the medium of TV and film before, with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander appearing in movie adaptations, whilst Minnie Driver voiced the series’ star, Lara Croft, in Revisioned: Tomb Raider.

In addition to Tomb Raider, in which Waller-Bridge will also be the executive producer, the actor and screenwriter is also developing an adaptation of Claudia Lux’s book Sign Here for the streaming giant.

Clearly a lover of globe-trotting adventure tales, Waller-Bridge will also play a significant role in the forthcoming adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, co-starring Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas. Playing the title character’s right-hand woman, it’s unclear specifically what role she will play in the fifth instalment of the beloved series, with fans only having one trailer to go off for now.

Speaking about her contribution to the new film, director James Mangold reported: “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers…when you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself”.

The 2018 adaptation of Tomb Raider is widely considered the best, with the Roar Uthaug-directed flick starring Alicia Vikander in a film that closely resembled the 2013 video game reboot. It tells the story of Lara Croft, an independent daughter of a missing adventurer who must push herself beyond her physical and mental limits when she discovers the island where her father went missing.