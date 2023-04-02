Phoebe Waller-Bridge is first choice to direct the next ‘James Bond’ movie









Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly the first choice to direct the next film in the James Bond franchise.

Waller-Bridge helped write the script for the 2021 film No Time To Die and now looks set to continue her relationship with the franchise. The news of the acclaimed director being lined up for the next Bond film follows reports that This Country star Daisy May Cooper is in negotiations to portray ‘M‘ in the forthcoming movie.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “Daniel Craig brought Phoebe in to work on No Time To Die, and she added humour and pathos to the film. Everyone adored working with her. It’s very early days, but Barbara has been quite open about saying Phoebe would be her first choice to direct and co-write the next film.”

The source continued: “Barbara believes Phoebe is a huge talent and brings a fresh, modern take to Bond. They’ve already had very early discussions, but there are lots of variables in the equation, including Phoebe’s increasingly packed schedule.”

The report also claims the upcoming Bond film “won’t go into production until next year and won’t be released until 2025”.