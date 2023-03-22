Daisy May Cooper in talks to star as spy chief ‘M’ in new ‘James Bond’ movie









Actor Daisy May Cooper is in talks with the producers of James Bond to take on the role of spy chief ‘M’. Cooper would be taking on the iconic role previously performed by the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes.

Cooper is known for her role in the acclaimed British comedy series This Country, and the producers of James Bond are said to be keen on her unique sense of humour that would bring something new to the longstanding spy film series. The fact that Cooper is also friends with Bond writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge may also stand her in good stead to get the role.

A source told The Sun: “Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe, whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation. Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking ‘M’ in a different direction.”

They added: “With Daniel leaving, it seemed the time to start looking at changes across the board and the dynamic between Bond and ‘M’ is at the heart of the films. So this opens the door to it being a bit lighter and more comedic going forwards — and will of course impact the direction the new 007 goes in too.”