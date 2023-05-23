Phoebe Bridgers discusses toxic Boygenius fans









In a new interview, Phoebe Bridgers has discussed the runaway success of Boygenius, the pop band she founded with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, as well as the negativity fame has brought her.

Bridgers and her bandmates have enjoyed the warm reception to their recently released debut album, The Record, though in recent months, Bridgers, in particular, has been targetted by the tabloids as one of the world’s most prominent celebrities. Following her breakup with actor Paul Mescal, Bridgers was swarmed by fans and members of the press both online and in public.

Speaking to Wall Street Journal, the singer stated, “I’ve had people take more than I’m giving, and I’m giving a lot…I’m pretty fucking transparent because I would value that in someone whose music I liked when I was a kid. Seeing any representation of any feeling and anything true was awesome to me. To be punished for that is so dark”.

Bridgers then described the difference between a fan who makes a passing compliment and a crowd of obsessed fans tracking her back to her car, trapping her in a type of claustrophobia only fame can elicit.

“There’s a higher chance that you’ll meet a fan that you hate than a fan that you love,” Bridgers added. “You’re way more likely to be confronted with someone who just violated your privacy.”