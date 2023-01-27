Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford to feature on the soundtrack for 'Daisy Jones and the Six'









The fictional band at the centre of the highly-anticipated miniseries Daisy Jones and the Six is releasing an album. The miniseries, which airs on Amazon Prime Video on March 3rd, follows the rise and fall of a Fleetwood Mac-inspired band in the 1970s.

In the leading role of Daisy Jones is Riley Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley. She is joined by Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Nabiyah Be and Josh Whitehouse. The show will be presented in a documentary style, featuring background interviews with the band, reflecting the structure of the book. Daisy Jones and the Six aims to capture the chaos of the 1970s LA music scene, with Reid taking inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, whom she grew up listening to.

The fictional band will release their debut album on the same day the series airs, featuring contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Marcus Mumford, and more. The album, Aurora, has been constructed by musician and producer Blake Mills, who has previously worked with Perfume Genius, Sky Ferreira, Laura Marling and Fiona Apple.

Discussing the production of Aurora, he shared: “Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and The Six was an experience I’ll never forget. I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

To tease the album, Amazon has released a single, ‘Regret Me’, which features Keough and Claflin. It forms one of the 11 tracks that will appear on the album, which Reid discussed in a statement: “We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones & The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

Listen to the single below.