Phoebe Bridgers shares new version of ‘Wasted’ with Rob Moose









Phoebe Bridgers has released a re-worked version of ‘Wasted’ with frequent collaborator and arranger Rob Moose.

The original 2015 version was sung by Bridgers but written by her bandmate Marshall Vore. Of the new collaboration, the singer-songwriter spoke of her relationship with Moose and said in a statement: “Rob is my son. That’s an inside joke but there is a deeper connection we share musically which resembles being blood related.”

Moose also added: “’Wasted’ came my way in 2019. I first started to tinker with it on a retreat to Orcas Island, with snow out the window and no helpful instruments nearby. Progress came slowly, but I managed to arrange and record what felt like a rough demo of the first verse and chorus before flying home.”

He continued: “When I opened up the song again in New York, I felt like the song was ready for a major shift. I kept working on it in bursts and stepping away, a process that was new for me. Hundreds of hours and several hiatuses later, Phoebe resang the vocal, and ‘Wasted’ began its new life.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers was recently praised by Disturbed frontman David Draiman for using the band’s track ‘Down With The Sickness’ as her entrance music on tour. For over a year, Bridgers has been playing the track before walking on stage while on the road. After supporting Taylor Swift in Nashville this weekend, the entrance caught the attention of Draiman, who shared a video he saw on TikTok with the caption: “Phoebe Bridgers this is absolutely amazing! Love it! You’re welcome to come see our show whenever you want!”

Listen to the reworked ‘Wasted’ below.