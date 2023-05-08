Disturbed react to Phoebe Bridgers using their song as her entrance music









Disturbed frontman David Draiman has reacted to Phoebe Bridgers using ‘Down With The Sickness’ as her entrance music on tour.

For over a year, Bridgers has been playing the track before walking on stage while on the road. After supporting Taylor Swift in Nashville this weekend, the entrance caught the attention of Draiman who shared a video he saw on TikTok with the caption: “@phoebe_bridgers this is absolutely amazing! Love it! You’re welcome to come see our show whenever you want!”

During the first show on May 5th in Nashville, Bridgers was joined on stage by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The trio treated the Texan crowd to a rendition of ‘Not Strong Enough’ from their debut album.

In a five-star review of The Record, Far Out wrote: “With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts. If we never get another Boygenius album, then that’s absolutely fine, because The Record is about as close to perfect as it could possibly be.”

In other Bridgers news, Mercury-winning singer-songwriter Arlo Parks recently announced an upcoming collaboration with the American musician. “Pegasus’ is out on May 10th featuring Sir Phoebe Bridgers,” Parks wrote on her Instagram account. “Pre-save it now (there will be tears).”