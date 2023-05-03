Phoebe Bridgers picks the song she’d like to duet with Bob Dylan









Speaking at the Met Gala, Phoebe Bridgers named Bob Dylan as her dream collaborator and selected the one song she’d like to duet most with the legendary singer-songwriter.

On the red carpet at the illustrious fashion event in New York, Bridgers was asked by a reporter for Variety about her number-one dream collaborator. After taking a moment to ponder her thoughts, the Boygenius member responded: “What would I sing with Bob Dylan? Uh, what’s that song from? Oh, I wanna do ‘Shallow’ with Bob Dylan.” ‘Shallow’ is a song originally duetted by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the soundtrack to A Star Is Born.

In other Bridgers news, Mercury-winning singer-songwriter Arlo Parks recently announced an upcoming collaboration with the American musician. “Pegasus’ is out on May 10th featuring Sir Phoebe Bridgers,” Parks wrote on her Instagram account. “Pre-save it now (there will be tears).”

Earlier this year, Boygenius released their first full-length album. In a five-star review of The Record, Far Out wrote: “With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts. If we never get another Boygenius album, then that’s absolutely fine, because The Record is about as close to perfect as it could possibly be.”

See more Phoebe Bridgers reveals which song she'd like to sing with Bob Dylan. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/pT92524JeH — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023