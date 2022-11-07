Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Lorde perform ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo









Phoebe Bridgers joined Lorde on stage as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo to perform a breathtaking rendition of ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’.

The surprise appearance occurred four songs into the set, with Bridgers taking a perch beside Lorde atop the elaborate stage design. Bridgers seasoned Lorde’s track with harmonising backing vocals, as she had done for the studio version. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song together for a live audience.

Previously, Lorde has sung ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ live with other special guests, including Clairo and Arlo Parks at Glastonbury this summer and later in June, she performed a Māori version of the song ‘Mata Kohore’ in London with fellow New Zealand artist Marlon Williams.

Meanwhile, Bridgers has made it something of a tradition to invite special guests to join her for her set closer, ‘I Know The End’. These memorable show stoppers have included Clairo (following a duet on her song ‘Bags’ in Milan) and The 1975 singer Matty Healy at a London show. The singer-songwriter also recently appeared on (self-titled), the new debut solo album of former Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. Bridgers provided vocal accompaniment for ‘Stonecatcher’.

Elsewhere, Lorde brought Bridgers on board to handle backing vocals for half of the 12 songs on her 2021 album, Solar Power, including the title track. At the time, the two salient singer-songwriters had yet to meet but had established a strong mutual appreciation.

“I had such a good time,” Bridgers said of collaborating on Solar Power last year. “Even just being inside that session and being able to look into somebody’s brain like that was so fun.”

Lorde also performed at Primavera Sound’s Los Angeles debut back in September, where she revealed that an exciting announcement regarding her fourth studio album would arrive “sometime soon”.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Lorde perform ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo below.

LORDE E PHOEBE BRIDGERS JUNTAS NO PRIMAVERA SOUND pic.twitter.com/NSMbGdh7jz — Malu Patrício (@malupatricio) November 7, 2022