Phoebe Bridgers got "teary" when contributing to Taylor Swift’s ‘Red'









Indie pop hero, Phoebe Bridgers has revealed that she got emotional when delivering her part for Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 album.

Bridgers contributed her vocals to the track ‘Nothing New’, which was written during the sessions for Red, but never made it onto the original version of the album. However, the song will now make the cut for the re-recorded version. The new album will also feature “from the vault” tracks, and there will be appearances from Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

“It’s just been a dream,” Bridgers explained to Billboard. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Bridgers discussed her admiration for Swift. She paid particular attention to how the pop star is re-recording her first six albums which were originally released via Big Machine Records. However, the master tracks were controversially sold, causing Swift to re-record them.

The first album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), came back in April, with Red set to drop tomorrow, on Friday (November 12). This new, deluxe edition will contain “all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original version. “It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians,” Bridgers explained to Billboard. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records (and are) like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now.'”

She concluded: “The fact that she just has always wanted more from the world – like, ‘No, no, no, fuck you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ – is the coolest.”

Swift has also announced a short film to accompany the Red track, ‘All Too Well’. Starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, it will arrive at the same time as the album.

Listen to ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ below.