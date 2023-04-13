Phoebe Bridgers describes The National as “profoundly amazing”









After guesting on their new single, ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’, Phoebe Bridgers has opened up about her love for The National, who she considers “profoundly fucking amazing”.

In a new interview with Uncut, Bridgers talked about her deep personal relationship with their body of work. She also recalled arguing with friends about the band and imitated the conversation: “No but you don’t like them in the right way! Do you even understand how profound this band is? Because they are profoundly fucking amazing.”

The Boygenius member guests on two tracks on their new album, including, ‘Your Mind is Not Your Friend’, and the as-of-yet unreleased, ‘This Isn’t Helping’. Before officially collaborating together, Bridgers joined The National onstage in 2019 to perform songs from their album, I Am Easy to Find.

The respect between the two acts is mutual, with frontman Matt Berninger stating to the same publication, “She knows she’s good at defining what she hates about herself… I was deep in a self-hating zone and I thought, ‘Well, alright, that’s what you’re supposed to write about’”.

Bridgers walked away from the experience having a greater appreciation for Berninger’s work. She explained: “The musicians whose lyrics I care about who are not in my bands, they’re rare to me and dear to me. So I thought it would be a cool experiment”.

‘Your Mind is Not Your Friend’ appears on The National’s new album, The First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which is set to be released on April 28th via 4AD.