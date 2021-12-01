Phoebe Bridgers covers Tom Waits' 'Day After Tomorrow'









Phoebe Bridgers - 'Day After Tomorrow' 7.8

Phoebe Bridgers has gotten into the Christmas spirit by taking on Tom Waits song ‘Day After Tomorrow’ as part of a newly released cover.

Originally, the track was shared by the raspy-voiced musician and his wife Kathleen Brennan when it appeared on his 2004 album, Day’s Gone. If you weren’t already familiar with ‘Day After Tomorrow’, it’s one of the few openly political songs Waits has ever penned.

At the time of release, America was at the height of the Iraq War, and controversially, the song is from the perspective of a soldier writing home to their family. Bridgers’ delicate version recreates that sense of yearning crammed into the original and is an on-brand addition to her ever-growing festive catalogue.

Previously, the Punisher singer has taken on ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,’ Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’, Simon & Garfunkel ‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night’ where she enlisted help from Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger, and also McCarthy Trenching’s ‘Christmas Song’ with Jackson Browne.

Additionally, and perhaps most crucially, all proceeds from the song will go towards The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division.

According to a press release, the charity “provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with the skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California”.

If you can afford to donate to Bridgers’ chosen charity, you can do here.