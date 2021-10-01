Phoebe Bridgers releases cover of Bo Burnham song ‘That Funny Feeling’







Indie darling du jour, Phoebe Bridgers, has officially released her stellar rendition of Bo Burnham’s track, ‘That Funny Feeling’. The news is welcomed by all of her fans after she had been teasing them with her cover of the track at dates across her current US tour.

The song first appeared as part of Burnham’s acclaimed Netflix special Inside, which discussed the effects of the internet and the pandemic on mental health. Bridgers first debuted her cover on the first date of her US tour, in Missouri, which also happened to be her first show in nearly two years.

Welcoming in the new month, today (October 1), Bridgers has delivered her cover via an official release on Bandcamp. It’s also released as part of Bandcamp Friday, the monthly event where the esteemed music platform waives its revenue share. This means all proceeds go to the artist.

Bridgers has announced that all proceeds from the track will be donated specifically to a range of abortion funds in Texas.

Per a report in Stereogum, Burnham and Bridgers have actually played the track live together before. Allegedly, they played ‘That Funny Feeling’ at a private event in Los Angeles this August, but no filming was allowed.

In other news, earlier this week it was reported that Bridgers is being sued for defamation by LA recording studio boss, Chris Nelson. He claims that both Bridgers and his ex-girlfriend falsely accused him of abusive behaviour on Instagram in October last year. He called the comments on the social media app “false and misleading”.

The primary producer and proprietor of Sound Space studios, is claiming $3.8million (£2.8million) in damages from Bridgers. Her representatives are yet to comment on the situation, but it is one that is likely to continue to develop in the public eye.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover Bo Burnham below.

