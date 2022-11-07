Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged









Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People‘s Paul Mescal are rumoured to be getting married after The Guardian shared, “the pair are reported to be engaged.”

The couple first interacted in May 2020 when the musician Tweeted, “Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.” Mescal, who played Connell in the sexually-charged miniseries, replied to her Tweet saying, “I’m officially dead.” An NME cover feature the following month saw Bridgers reveal that she “got a little pitter-patter in my heart” when “the cute boy” from Normal People followed her on Instagram.

After the pair publically flirted a little more, they hosted an Instagram live stream together for Wonderland. Mescal and Bridgers continued their flirtation on the live stream, where the actor told the musician, “I think it’s well documented that I love your music.” By the end of the year, Mescal had starred in Bridgers’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge-directed music video ‘Savior Complex’.

At the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, hosted by Gucci, the pair made their relationship public, and fans of the musician and actor have been obsessed with the couple ever since. Now that they are rumoured to be taking their relationship to the next level, fans have expressed their feelings on Twitter.

One user wrote, “No because Phoebe Bridgers watched Normal People, publicly thirsted over Paul Mescal and is now engaged to him and for that she’s my hero.” Another shared, “Two sexiest people in the planet off the market. I’m in mourning.”

Meanwhile, Mescal has been promoting his upcoming film, Aftersun, which will be released in the UK on November 18th. According to the film’s synopsis, “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father, Calum. […] Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.”

In December, Bridgers will join Danny Elfman on stage for two nights at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where the two will provide musical accompaniment for screenings of The Nightmare Before Christmas.