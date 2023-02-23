Peter Hook & The Light reveal full touring schedule for 2023









The founding bassist of Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook, has announced a full lineup schedule for 2023. Peter Hook and The Light will play a run of dates in their hometown of Manchester on Easter weekend, followed by a run of UK concerts and festival appearances through the summer.

The band’s non-festival tour dates will occur over nine dates across April. Then, through the summer, Hook and his band will play at several festivals. The year’s schedule bows out gracefully with the band’s biggest-ever concert at London’s Eventim Apollo in October. See the full touring schedule for 2023 below.

Peter Hook & The Light was formed in 2010 following New Order’s disbandment a few years prior. Tension within the group had been apparent before, but it erupted when Bernard Sumner and the band reformed New Order without Hook in 2011.

Any attempts at reconciliation over the past decade have been futile amid various disagreements concerning royalties. “To me, Joy Division is very pure because it didn’t break into squabbling, an absolutely childish stupid mess like New Order has,” Hook told Far Out in a March 2022 interview. “What we’ve done to New Order as core individuals is, frankly, very, very disappointing, and it shows no signs of abating at the moment.”

Earlier this month, however, Joy Division and New Order were nominated for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023. Discussing the nomination in an interview with Billboard, Hook said the news “made me smile all day” and offers an “olive branch that we may need to end the injustices” within New Order.

Hook has also released a brand new video of the band performing Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’ at the Apollo Theatre last July. See below.

Peter Hook & The Light 2023 touring schedule:

Easter Homecoming Weekend – The Albert Hall Manchester

April 6th – Unknown Pleasures & Movement

Friday 7th April – Closer & Power, Corruption & Lies

Saturday 8th April – Joy Division & New Order’s Substance

Joy Division : A Celebration – Unknown Pleasures & Closer

April 13th – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

April 14th – Old Fire Station, Carlisle

April 15th – Foundry, Sheffield

April 20th – Junction. Cambridge

April 21st – Assembly Rooms, Leamington Spa

April 22nd – Tramshed, Cardiff

April 27th – 1865, Southampton

April 28th – Sub89, Reading

April 29th – Cheese & Grain, Frome

May 27th – Interzone, O2 City Hall, Newcastle (Festival Set)

June 17th – Sign Of The Times, Hertfordshire (Festival Set)

July 7th – Rochester Castle, Rochester (with Soft Cell)

July 21st – Forest Fest, County Laois, Ireland (Festival Set)

August 24th – Solfest, Cumbria (Festival Set)

October 14th – Eventim Apollo, London