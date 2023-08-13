Peter Hook picks the New Order song with the best lyrics









New Order remain one of the most influential bands in alternative music. After coining the post-punk classic ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart Again’ while a part of Joy Division, Peter Hook, Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris – and later Gillian Gilbert – went on to blend this abrasive sound with electronic influences.

The result was a sound which could introduce indie fans to dance music and vice versa. ‘Blue Monday’ is a pumping synth-pop hit adored by indie 1980s nostalgics and alternative dance fans alike. ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ combined their dance influences with the classic new wave sound. ‘Age of Consent’ provided an unforgettable riff for their guitar-loving fans.

Outside of their danceable hits, New Order were an integral part of the Manchester scene. One of Factory Records’ biggest names, the band ran The Haçienca with their record label, which has become one of the most iconic and infamous venues of all time. Programming included events tailored to ravers and gig-goers alike and helped along the careers of Oasis, The Stone Roses, 808 State and the Chemical Brothers.

Between their synth-driven post-punk and movements within the emerging dance scene, New Order’s lyrics often take a backseat in conversations surrounding the band’s influence. Often straightforward and simple – “How does it feel to treat me like you do?” – their lyrics are impossible not to sing along to, but bassist Hook places one song’s lyrics above the rest.

Speaking with Songfacts, Hook declared his love for the words of ‘True Faith’, released in 1987. He stated: “‘True Faith’ features some of the best New Order lyrics in my opinion”. He went on to clarify that the track is not about heroin, revealing “that is not something that any of our lyrics ever touched on. I think it’s clear to see though that the lyrics do reflect being under some sort of influence.”

In the song’s opening moments, Sumner sings, “I feel so extraordinary, something’s got a hold of me, I get this feeling I’m in motion, a sudden sense of liberty”. Over euphoric instrumentals, witty lines like, “I’ve taken too much of the things that cost you too much”, certainly seem to suggest that the song tells the story of a drug addict.

Contrary to Hook’s statement, Bernard Sumner once told Q magazine that, while he doesn’t touch heroin, the song did take on the persona of an addict. He recalls that while writing he was trying to imagine what it would be like if nothing else mattered to you “except that day’s hit”.

Despite Sumner and Hook’s conflicting statements on the song’s origins, ‘True Faith’ shows them at their peak lyrically and musically. Sumner’s relaxed vocals enhance the character in the lyrics, while the instrumentals demonstrate their seamless melding of genres. It’s a New Order classic.