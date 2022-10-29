Peter Green: The only guitarist to give B.B. King "cold sweats"









When discussing guitar playing styles, typically, two come to the fore: those who opt for technical proficiency, the shredders and the jazz musicians, and those who forego this kind of peacocking to convey raw emotions. We know the usual suspects of the former category, ranging from Joe Satriani to Pat Metheny, with the latter category featuring the likes of David Gilmour and Neil Young. However, of those who place emotion at the forefront of their playing, B.B. King and Peter Green are arguably the most important.

B.B. King’s work speaks for itself. He is one of the American bluesmen credited with crossing the racial divide and spreading the gospel to the white masses in America, Europe and beyond. Together he and his trusty Gibson ES, affectionately known as ‘Lucille’, delivered many moments of genius with the husky warmth of King’s voice augmented by the equally as comforting tones of his axe. King’s work speaks for itself, with pieces such as ‘Rock Me Baby’ and ‘Lucille’, the pinnacle of blues rock.

“When I play,” King once said of his style, “It’s sort of like talking. You say your sentence here, a sentence there. And then I’ve got stop and think for something else to keep my conversation going. But his didn’t seem to be that at all.”

As for Peter Green, he was one of the British guitarists that King’s work inspired, with him deeply ensconced in the efforts of the American bluesmen as a teenager. He formed Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Jeremy Spencer, with bassist John McVie entering the fold shortly after. Before too long, the group were at the forefront of the British blues-rock explosion, releasing a string of classics that include ‘Albatross’, ‘Man of the World’, and ‘The Green Manalishi’.

Green’s story is a famous one. Due to his extensive use of LSD, he suffered severe mental health issues, which led to him leaving the band in 1970. However, over such a short period of time, he laid down many foundations for subsequent guitarists wanting to convey emotion through their strings, and his relatively small oeuvre is one of the most lauded in all of the form, with everyone from Noel Gallagher to Joe Perry gushing about his skill over the years.

Green was so eminent that even the great B.B. King spoke about him with gilded praise. Reflecting on the former Fleetwood Mac man’s skill on the guitar, King said: “He was the only one that gave me the cold sweats.”

