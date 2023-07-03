Peter Gabriel shares latest single ‘So Much’









For the first time since his album Up in the early 2000s, Peter Gabriel has been giving fans hints of new music on the horizon. After his first taste of new music on songs like ‘Panopticom’, Gabriel has released his latest single entitled ‘So Much’.

When talking about the song’s inception, Gabriel recalled wanting to make the song much simpler than he is known for, telling Louder: “I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it”.

Lyrically, the song details Gabriel growing old, remarking about how he has so much time. Although the former Genesis acknowledges the morbid subject, he chooses to look at the positive, explaining, “I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me”.

While Gabriel has kept active for the past decade, most of his studio output has not been anything new. 2010’s Scratch My Back dealt primarily with cover songs of various artists, while New Blood in 2011 was full of rearrangements of older material.

Alongside Gabriel in this latest album is Brian Eno, noted for his work with David Bowie, Roxy Music and fellow producer Daniel Lanois, who had produced Gabriel’s landmark 1987 album, So. Other familiar faces on the album include bassist extraordinaire Tony Levin and percussionist Manu Katche.

This follows a host of other singles released before the accompanying album i/o, including ‘Panopticom’, ‘The Court’ and the title track. While Eno will be the primary producer, both singles also featured remixes from producers like Tchad Blake and Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

When discussing the song’s message, Gabriel also liked the dual meaning of the term ‘so much’, revealing, “I love being in a mess of so much! And yet it also means there’s just so much time, or whatever it is, available. Balancing them both is what the song is about”.

Although this marks the 7th single from the product, i/o still has no set release date.