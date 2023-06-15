Peter Gabriel cancels Nottingham concert due to “logistical problems”









British art rock superstar Peter Gabriel has cancelled his planned June 20th concert at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England due to a “logistical problem”.

“Despite our best efforts, it is with real regret that Peter has been forced to cancel his show at the Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday 20 June, 2023, due to logistical problems beyond our control,” a spokesperson for Gabriel said in a statement.

“We are very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience that this causes,” the statement adds.

“If you have a ticket for the show in Nottingham you should have been notified of the cancellation by your ticket provider (Ticketmaster or the venue) already, or will be very soon,” the statement adds.

Saying: “You will receive a full refund automatically, but you will also be provided with a special link in case you wanted to book at ticket for either the show at Birmingham Utilita Arena on Saturday 17 June, Glasgow OVO Hydro on Thursday 22 June or Manchester AO Arena on Friday 23 June, 2023.”

“In recognition of the inconvenience caused anyone who does choose to purchase one of the alternative shows mentioned above, will also be able to access Peter Gabriel’s soundcheck for that show and will also receive a complimentary item of i/o merchandise,” it adds.

“Further details on this will be communicated directly via Ticketmaster or the venue when they write to you and please make sure you use the purchase link they provide you,” the statement reads.

“Again, we are really sorry about this situation and we thank you in advance for your understanding,” the statement concludes.