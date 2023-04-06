Peter Gabriel releases new song ‘I/O (Bright-Side Mix)’









Former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel has returned with his new song ‘I/O (Bright-Side Mix)’, taken from his forthcoming album, I/O.

Currently, there is no release date scheduled for the album, but it’s expected to arrive later in the year. Of the new single, Gabriel said in a statement: “This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output,” Gabriel explains. “You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything”.

“The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?”

The new single also sees Gabriel collaborate with the Soweto Gospel Choir, who he previously joined forces with for ‘Down To Earth’ which appeared on the Wall-E soundtrack. He added: “I didn’t always hear the Soweto Gospel Choir on this song, but every time I’ve worked with them it’s always been fantastic. You can just feel the energy whenever they sing on this record, and on the song I did for Wall-E, it’s just joyous. It hits you in the heart.”

The upcoming LP will be the culmination of an inventive plan whereby Gabriel will release a new track every full moon (roughly every 29.5 days). Last month, he released the track, ‘Playing For Time’, from the forthcoming project.

Listen to ‘I/O (Bright-Side Mix)’ below.