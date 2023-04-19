Peter Gabriel unveils AI music video challenge









Amid the recent AI discussion, some artists have voiced their concerns about the robotic tool. On the flip side, other artists, like the former Genesis member Peter Gabriel, have publicly embraced the technology with open arms. AI is currently in its infancy, with programmes like ChatGPT taking the lead, but it is expected to pervade many facets of life over the coming years.

Last month, Gabriel labelled AI a “powerful new tool” that we should embrace rather than “just grumble or pretend it doesn’t exist”. Now, the rock legend has announced a partnership with Stability AI, from which he has launched the DiffuseTogether Challenge.

Participants are welcomed to submit one animated AI-generated video inspired by and set to Gabriel’s music. The videos will employ Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, a leading open-source suite of imaging models, and applications like DreamStudio (photorealistic imaging), Stability for Blender (3D) and AnimAI (animation). The competition is now running on Discord.

“These powerful, transformative AI tools are for the first time within reach of all of us,” Gabriel stated via Newswire. “We have the chance to weave new realities together from the threads of our own imagination and creativity.”

He continued, “I’ve built my world out of sound, and I’m now asking the visual arts community to create its own uncharted audio-visual dreamscapes with a carpet of my music. With your creativity and experiences, along with the transmutational power of Stable Diffusion, we can generate all manner of extraordinary and curious new adventures. Let’s use the light of the full moon and get this vessel underway.”

Participants can use Gabriel’s music, including some of his classic oldies and multiple songs from his upcoming album, I/O. Winners will be announced on Friday, May 5th, with Gabriel appearing on the judging panel.