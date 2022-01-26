Peter Dinklage calls the 'Snow White' remake “f**king backwards”









Disney has been in the game of live-action remakes ever since the successful release of Alice in Wonderland in 2010, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp. Though much of the famous animation studio’s back catalogue is rather problematic, from the racism throughout Dumbo to the sexism that exists throughout Aladdin, often making live-action remakes of their classic properties a little tricky.

Such is the case for the forthcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs where Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has voiced his dislike of the project on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast. Calling the film a “fucking backwards story about dwarfs,” Dinklage took aim at Disney’s plan to remake the film, particularly when the casting of Rachel Zegler in the lead role is considered a major step for industry inclusivity despite the film containing seven underdeveloped dwarf characters.

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on,” the actor told Marc Maron, adding: “Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me”.

Dinklage, who lives with dwarfism, further explained: “All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”.

Disney has since issued a response to Dinklage’s statement, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community”.

The remake of the film will be directed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and will star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as Snow White.