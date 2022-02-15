Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey disagree over retirement









Guitarist Pete Townshend is thinking about retiring. With that, he told Rolling Stone that Roger Daltrey has a very different view on life, which shouldn’t surprise fans of The Who, because the pair have often disagreed with one another in public.

“I don’t want to be like one of these guys that dies on tour,” Townshend admitted. “Roger is of the opinion that he wants to sing until he drops. That’s not my philosophy of life. There are other things that I want to do, still want to do, and will do, I hope. I hope I’ll live long enough to do them”.

Townshend has always enjoyed the process of creation over-performing, and in 1977, he founded Eel Pie Publishing, a side venture that published a number of notable books. In 2012, he published Who I Am, a memoir of sorts that explored his memories of the band’s trajectory.

Townshend enjoyed solo success with the jaunty ‘Let My Love Open the Door’ during the 1980s, and wrote a treatment of Ted Hughes’ seminal The Iron Man. The finished result, The Iron Man: The Musical by Pete Townshend, was released in 1989 and featured Daltrey as Hogarth’s Father. Bassist John Entwistle joined the pair for a rendition of Arthur Brown’s ‘Fire’.

Discussing the possibility of touring in 2022, Townshend opined that the world has “seen the end of Covid-19”. Furthering the point, he claimed: “I’m pretty sure that it’s behind us now.” Whether or not this will be The Who’s final laps of glory has yet to be seen, but Townshend appears content if it is.

In other Who-related news, Daltrey and Townshend are heading to the United States for the first time in years. In a statement, Daltrey said they were thrilled to bring everyone back together, and that included the very fans that ensured their longevity decades after they started.

Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey will play the drums, and Townshend’s brother Simon will play rhythm guitar. The band will perform at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on April 22nd, 2022. The tour will also include stops in Philadelphia, Boston and New York.