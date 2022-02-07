The Who announce 2022 North American tour









Father Time is undefeated, but don’t tell that to The Who. The legendary British rockers are firing up for another trip around North America with ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour for 2022, their first tour in two years.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Roger Daltrey explains in a statement. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we’ve got.”

The band for this trek will feature a number of familiar faces to anyone who has seen the band perform over the past few years. That includes Pete Townshend’s younger brother, guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, plus band stalwarts keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, and drummer Zak Starkey. Other musicians for the tour include second keyboardist Emily Marshall, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, principal violinist Katie Jacoby and principal cellist Audrey Snyde.

The new tour will include a number of dates in cities that the band had originally intended to visit in 2020 before Covid forced a change of plans. The group will also play the New Orleans Jazz Festival and return to Cincinnati, Ohio for the first time since a 1979 concert resulted in a crowd crush that killed 11 people.

‘The Who Hits Back’ tour will open in Hollywood, Florida and wind across America before taking a summer break and returning in the Fall. That leg will begin in Toronto, Ontario and wrap up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas on November 4th and 5th.

Check out the full list of concert dates for ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour down below.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates

Spring:

Apri 22 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, Fla.

April 24 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Fla.

April 27 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz Festival – New Orleans, La.

May 3 – Moody Center – Austin, Texas

May 5 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas

May 8 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion – The Woodlands, Texas

May 10 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, Okla.

May 13 – FedExForum – Memphis, Tenn.

May 15 – TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

May 18 – TD Garden – Boston, Mass.

May 20 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, Pa.

May 23 – Capital One Arena – Washington D.C.

May 26 – Madison Square Garden – New York City

May 28 – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts – Bethel, N.Y.

Fall:

Oct. 2 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, On.

Oct. 4 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Mich.

Oct. 7 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, N.Y.

Oct. 9 – Schottenstien Center – Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12 – United Center – Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 14 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, Mo.

Oct. 17 – Ball Arena – Denver, Colo.

Oct. 20 – Moda Center – Portland, Ore.

Oct. 22 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, Wash.

Oct. 26 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, Calif.

Oct. 28 – Honda Center – Anaheim, Calif.

Nov. 1 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, Calif.

Nov. 4 – Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 5 – Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, Nev.