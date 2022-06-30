Pete Doherty discusses the release date of the new Libertines album









Pete Doherty, frontman of The Libertines, has revealed that he has hopes that the band’s long-overdue fourth album will be completed by the end of the year.

Doherty sat down with the NME after The Libertines had completed their opening performance on Glastonbury’s Other Stage last weekend. During the interview, he spoke of the mood in the band at the minute, which seems to be at an all-time high.

“The chemistry is working to the original chemical formula, with the prosperity, harmony and advancement of the Albion’s dream and promise,” Doherty told the publication.

Discussing the band’s future, Doherty revealed that writing sessions in Jamaica have been booked for the quartet to work on the follow-up to their 2015 return Anthems for Doomed Youth.

Per an earlier account by Doherty with the same publication, he claimed that the new Libertines album will be comprised of a host of styles, comparable to The Clash’s 1980- record Sandinista. He said: “There are lots of things on the table – some really good, strong and melodic rock ’n’ roll songs. We’ve also got ideas for soundscapes and spoken word stuff.”

Asked when the album will be finished, Doherty responded: “By the end of the year, I think – hopefully. We’ll get the demos done in the summer hopefully, and then we’ll see.” Elsewhere in the interview, Doherty discusses “indie sleaze”, the impending 20th anniversary of their debut album Up the Bracket, and his new memoir.

Doherty recently sat down with Far Out‘s Joe Taysom to discuss his latest solo album The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime and what else he’s been up to as of late. At one point, the attention focused on his other band Babyshambles, who called it a day in 2014, and the prospect of reviving them. He explained: “If I felt there was a real need for it, if people need to hear those songs live again, it would probably happen”.

