Why Pete Davidson turned down dinner with Jack Nicholson









In the blink of an eye, Pete Davidson has come to dominate popular conversations in the media, largely thanks to his greatly publicised relationship with Kim Kardashian, fueled by the frustrations of her former husband Kanye West, who continues to be outspoken about Davidson and his ex-wife. Having appeared in the film Bodies Bodies Bodies already in 2022, the comedian and actor also has the comedy Meet Cute, as well as Good Mourning directed by Machine Gun Kelly, in the pipeline for release this year.

Rising to fame in the past decade thanks to several memorable performances on Saturday Night Live (SNL) since 2014, Davidson starred in small screen shows Sober Companion, Friends of the People and Brooklyn Nine-Nine before moving on to the big screen of cinema. Making his major cinematic debut in Trainwreck alongside Bill Hader and Amy Schumer, Davidson later took on his first major feature film role as the lead character in The King of Staten Island by Judd Apatow.

Naturally, as Davidson has risen through the ranks of the industry, several doors have opened to allow the actor to pursue bigger and better projects, with one such opportunity arising when Lorne Michaels offered the star to have dinner with him, Jon Hamm and the legendary star of The Shining, Jack Nicholson.

Whilst any film fan across the world would leap at the chance to eat at the same table as the iconic movie star, Davidson shockingly turned down the offer, embarrassed that he would appear like a “dumb pot-head” in front of Nicholson.

As Pete Davidson explained to Howard Stern in 2018, “We were in LA and he was having dinner with Jack Nicholson and Jon Hamm right and he was like ‘would you like to come?’ and I was like, ‘no’”.

Clarifying why he turned down the offer, Davidson went on to say, “What am I gonna do? You guys are gonna have conversations about stuff you could relate with and I’m gonna be like ‘hey, what was the Cuckoo’s Nest like?’”. It’s a considered stance, with Davidson clearly scared that the legendary American actor would think poorly of him, later stating, “I can’t live with Jack Nicholson hating me”.

Putting himself in the mind of Nicholson, Davidson thought the star would think, “Why is the dumb pot-head at our billion-dollar table,” whilst being surrounded by his friends, Michaels and Hamm.

For Davidson’s sake, we hope that he has since met Jack Nicholson, after all, it would be a little hypocritical for the Easy Rider actor to look down on the comedian for a little bit of weed-smoking.