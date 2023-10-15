Pete Davidson parodies ‘I’m Just Ken’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’









Pete Davidson kicked off the premier episode of the 49th season of Saturday Night Live with a parody of Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie.

‘I’m Just Pete’ focuses on Davidson’s quick return to Studio 8H after departing the show just two seasons prior. Dressed as Gosling’s take on Ken, Davidson jokes about the mild reception to his Peacock series Bupkis, co-starring Joe Pesci and jokes about his relative hotness compared to the rest of the “ugly industry” of comedy.

A few of the more musically-inclined male SNL cast members then assemble as multiple versions of the host: Mikey Day plays ‘First Update Pete’, Bowen Yang is ‘Met Gala Pete’, and Devon Walker’s only designation is ‘Black Pete’. The subsequent ballet segment shows off Davidson’s “Big Dick Energy” along with his “Bipolar Energy.”

Stabs at Davidson’s public romances, stints in drug rehabilitation, and various exploits outside of the world of comedy are all included. The segment ends with Davidson joking about his multiple car accidents, two of which happened earlier this year.

‘I’m Just Ken’, written by producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, peaked at number 87 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also featured instrumental contributions from Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Josh Freese.

The season premiere of Saturday Night Live also featured numerous guest appearances. Davidson’s friend John Mulaney appeared during the ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ short film, Travis Kelce appeared on the ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ sketch, and Taylor Swift introduced Ice Spice for her second performance of the night.

Check out ‘I’m Just Pete’ down below.