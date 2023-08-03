Ryan Gosling lands first chart hit with ‘Barbie’ song ‘I’m Just Ken’









Actor Ryan Gosling has scored his first pop music chart hit thanks to his performance in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie.

Gosling gets the chance to sing multiple times throughout the film, including a hilarious cover of the Matchbox Twenty song ‘Push’. However, Gosling’s first charting single comes from his existential ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’.

The song, which plays toward the end of the film, also features guest contributions from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen, and current Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese.

‘I’m Just Ken’ is Gosling’s first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, landing at number 87 this week. Other tracks from the Barbie soundtrack currently on the chart include Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s ‘Barbie World’ (number eight), Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ (number 12), Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’ (number 18), and Charli XCX’s ‘Speed Drive’ (number 73).

Although ‘I’m Just Ken’ represents Gosling’s pop music breakthrough, it’s not the first time the actor has ventured into music. In 2007, Gosling formed the goth-synth band Dead Man’s Bones with his friend Zach Shields.

The official soundtrack to the film, Barbie: the Album, is currently sitting at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

