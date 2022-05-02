Pete Davidson addresses harassment by Kanye West at a new festival









Pete Davidson and Kanye West have been locked in an ongoing feud for a while now after Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian. Instead of being a mature adult about the fact that everyone was moving on with their own lives, West took to social media to routinely harass Kardashian as well as her new partner Davidson.

Using his own social media handles which have millions of followers all over the world, West publicly humiliated Kardashian and shared his opinions about her personal dating life as well as her abilities as a parent. Despite vocal protests against these social media posts from some of his own fans, West continued engaging in this online harassment.

During a recent stand-up set at the new Netflix Is A Joke festival, Davidson addressed the long-running feud with Kanye West by talking about some of the things West said. Since West spread rumours about Davidson having AIDS, the comedian took to the stage and said that he “had an AIDS scare this year” and got himself checked out because a “genius” had diagnosed it.

Davidson also spoke about the music video that Kanye West made for the track ‘Eazy’ where West implied that he wanted to behead Davidson for dating Kim Kardashian. Addressing the debacle involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars this year, Davidson joked: “Chris got slapped [and] I got decapitated.”

This isn’t the first time that Davidson has spoken out against West for his antics on the internet. In addition to participating in some of the public online interactions, Davidson also reached out to the rapper to take a firm stand: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet.”

Watch the set below.