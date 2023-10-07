Pet Shop Boys claim Drake used ‘West End Girls’ without permission









Pet Shop Boys have accused Canadian pop star Drake of using lyrics from their 1983 hit ‘West End Girls’ without authorisation.

The singer allegedly stole lyrics from the 1980s pop classic for his new track ‘All the Parties’, which features on his new album For All The Dogs. “East End boys and West End girls, yeah/ East End boys and West End girls,” he sings.

These lyrics copy the Pet Shop Boys’ original lyrics, which read: “In a West End town, a dead end world/ The East End boys and West End girls.”

On Friday, October 6th, the day of Drake’s album release, the Pet Shop Boys tweeted: “Surprising to hear Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End Girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.”

Drake’s new album, For All The Dogs, features collaborations with artists including SZA, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexxy Red, Chief Keef and more throughout an extensive 23-song tracklist.

Elsewhere on the album, ‘Another Late Night’ references Drake’s controversial friendship with Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown: “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”

Listen to ‘All the Parties’ below.

See more Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText #kobaltmusic #WestEndgirls #Drake #PetShopBoys pic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023