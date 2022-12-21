Millie Bobby Brown draws criticism from intimacy coordinator









An intimacy coordinator has criticised Millie Bobby Brown for how the actor conducted herself during an Enola Holmes 2 kiss scene. Brown had recently shared a video on TikTok about how she went about performing the scene with her co-star Louis Partridge.

Brown explained: “Right on the rehearsal, I grabbed his face and kissed him, and he was like….” She then praised the confidence of her character Enola, saying: “It was so cute really seeing her take the lead. And also seeing a girl just make the first move is just really exciting.”

She added that because she is friends with Partridge, Brown felt that she could punch him properly in the fight scene leading up to the kiss. “Because Louis is a good friend, I just kept punching him, I wasn’t doing stunts; I really was hurting him,” she said. “By the end of it, he said: ‘Millie, can you just fake punch me,’ I was fully just getting him right in the stomach.”

However, this has drawn significant criticism from intimacy coordinator Jessica Steinrock, who said on TikTok, “Ooh no, I love Millie Bobby Brown, but this is not the cute story you think it is. I’m sure she and her scene partner have a lot of rapport built up and a great amount of trust, but we should never be surprising anyone during a fight or intimate scene ever.”

She added: “At the end of the day, this basically means she didn’t ask consent to kiss him. And when your scene partner reacts in surprise after you’ve kissed them, that means the communication didn’t happen the way it really needs to. Little things like this can escalate over time, and frankly, she has more power in that situation than he does because she’s a really well-known star. When we do spicy scenes, we love keeping light, having fun, but consent is mandatory.”