Perry Farrell discusses new Jane’s Addiction music









Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell has lifted the lid on new music from the group, claiming that the recording process has “been one of the most exciting times of my life”.

Farrell made the revelation while speaking to Brazilian radio station 89 A Rádio Rock. He said: “I feel that this new bunch of songs… We don’t know how many we’re gonna put out. But I can tell you one thing: it’s been one of the most exciting times of my life, because these songs are that good”.

Farrell added: “So, we’re putting something out that I’m listening to and I’m going… What I mean [by] it’s that good… When a musician knows, when he’s hearing something that he says to himself or she says to herself, ‘I can’t wait for people to hear this.’ That’s what I’ve been experiencing.”

The band’s drummer Stephen Perkins added: “It’s such a great experience to have not only the space and the time to make music together, but I find it a great challenge to make the best thing we can possibly [make]. What’s our potential? Let’s live up to it. Let’s just go for it as hard as we can. Let’s not give up until we reach that peak. That’s what it feels like.”

Last month, Farrell teamed up with Sleaford Mods on the track, ‘So Trendy’. According to the band’s singer, Jason Williamson, it was Farrell who initiated the collaboration. Williamson said: “Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us. He’s a really cool guy, and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and ‘So Trendy’ grew from there”.