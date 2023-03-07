Sleaford Mods unveil ‘So Trendy’ featuring Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell









'So Trendy' - Sleaford Mods 4

Sleaford Mods are back with a new track featuring Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell. ‘So Trendy’ sees the Nottingham duo interrogate “a world obsessed by looking into their phones and manipulating the visual echoes coming back”. It’s the latest cut from Grim UK – set for release on March 10th.

Accompanied by a startling AI-generated music video engineered by John Minton, ‘So Trendy’ is a pixelated patchwork of electronic bleeps, mangled beats and strangulated vocals. The digital world’s fragmentation of our thought processes is abundantly apparent in Jason Williamson’s lyrics. To answer Philip K. Dick’s question: androids do not dream of electric sheep; they dream of “back and bicep day,” “top gun glasses”, and the “mysterious jet pack man.”

“Will I ever get the brace down there Under the swivel sticks and stupid hair Under the access code and the Face ID?” Williamson sings in the first verse. “There was a minute where I had it yea/ Just as the lorry turned and left the air Under the access code and the Face ID.” Honestly, your guess is as good as ours.

“‘So Trendy’ concerns itself with the ongoing polarisation of living life through smart devices,” Williamson said of his lyrics. “The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar Arenas of consumer marketing and conformity.”

Perry Farrell’s guest verse lends the track a really surreal edge without feeling out of place. Explaining how the collaboration came about, Williamson said: “Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us. He’s a really cool guy, and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and ‘So Trendy’ grew from there.”

Make sure you check out the video for ‘So Trendy’ above.